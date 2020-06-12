Harold Rosenbaum Presents 'Approaching And Interpreting J.S. Bach's Motet Lobet Den Herrn Alle Heiden'

Dr. Harold Rosenbaum, author of A Practical Guide to Choral Conducting, published by Routledge, will be presenting Approaching and Interpreting J.S. Bach's Motet "Lobet den Herrn alle Heiden" - How to prepare for rehearsals and performances, a free live Zoom event, this coming Monday, June 15 @ 8 PM ET.

Registration is required, so please visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdNtzLouMeU6IMOlmSIYPBWn_gI-ifmydoZqu2Kt9xkp7UagQ/viewform to sign up for the event. Please note there is a 100 person limit. The first 100 people will be notified via email of their successful sign up, with a Zoom invitation.





Dr. Rosenbaum, recipient of the 2014 Ditson Conductor's Award from Columbia University, is the founder and conductor of the New York Virtuoso Singers and the Canticum Novum Singers. He is also founder of Virtuoso Choral Recordings. He is the 2010 winner of ASCAP's Victor Herbert Founders Award and the winner of the 2008 American Composer Alliance's Laurel Leaf Award, given in recognition of "distinguished achievement in fostering and encouraging American music."



Rosenbaum has commissioned more than 100 works, and has conducted more than 500 World Premieres. Visit him at http://www.haroldrosenbaum.com

