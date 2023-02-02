Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GROUNDHOG DAY
Happy Groundhog Day! Celebrate with a Look Back on GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL

We're celebrating the occasion by taking a look back on Groundhog Day The Musical!

Feb. 02, 2023  

Happy Groundhog Day! You know what that means - we're celebrating the occasion by taking a look back on Groundhog Day The Musical, which premiered on Broadway in April 2017 after its acclaimed run in London's West End!

The cast of Groundhog Day performed "Philanthropy" on the Today Show where Phil Connors (Andy Karl) got to meet real-life weatherman Al Roker!

Take a look at Andy Karl and Barrett Doss in the official music video for "If I Had My Time Again."

The cast also created a parody of "My Shot" from Hamilton called "Our Shot (SunRise Up)" as part of the #Ham4All challenge.

The song and video were written, directed, and edited by cast members Raymond J. Lee & Travis Waldschmidt.

Meet the residents of Punxsutawney, PA!

Plus take a look at weather reports from Phil Connors himself:

Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again. But when he gets to know associate TV producer Rita (Barrett Doss), he discovers that a day of second, third and fourth chances just might bring him the promise of a lifetime. It's a classic boy meets girl... boy meets girl... boy meets girl story.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day was re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical- including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin- with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin.

Groundhog Day won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical and was nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Musical. After 176 performances and 32 previews, Groundhog Day played its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre on September 17th.


