Hannah Waddingham's HOME FOR CHRISTMAS Musical Special Coming to Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham's Christmas concert special, "Home for Christmas,” will debut on Apple TV+ on November 22.

In the musical event, the Emmy-winning star of West End and Broadway will ring in the holidays as she welcomes special guests for a musical extravaganza at the London Coliseum. The special is recorded live in front of an audience, and audiences around the world will be able to join Waddingham in celebrating her favorite time of year on Apple TV+ as she performs festive classics accompanied by a spectacular big band.

Waddingham's extensive work in the theatre includes the role of Desiree in A Little Night Music (Garrick Theatre and Menier Chocolate Factory), The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (a role she originated in the West End, and played on Broadway), Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Bad Girls The Musical (West Yorkshire Playhouse), A Chorus of Disapproval (Theatr Clywd), Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Likes of Us (Sydmonton Festival), The Beautiful Game (Cambridge Theatre) and Lautrec (Shaftesbury Theatre).

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” is produced by Done + Dusted (“Beauty & The Beast: A 30th Celebration,” John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” “The Little Mermaid Live!,” London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies), the same team behind Apple’s hit “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

Executive producers are Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco. The holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Grammys, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies).

Photo courtesy of Apple TV+