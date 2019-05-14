Hannah Gadsby's New Stand-Up Special DOUGLAS to Launch on Netflix Following Off-Broadway Run

At this evening's FYSEE event in Los Angeles, comedian Hannah Gadsby announced that her new hour-long stand-up special Douglas, named after her beloved dog, will launch globally on Netflix in 2020.

Said Gadsby: "I'm so excited to announce today that Douglas will be released on Netflix in 2020. I'm really enjoying touring with the live performance, but there will be places in the world that I won't be able to visit, so it's wonderful that Netflix will bring the show to every corner of the globe."

Gadsby is touring Douglas in the U.S. and around the world now. Her breakout sensation Nanette launched on Netflix in 2018.

Tasmania's own Hannah Gadsby has come to the world's attention through her multi-award winning stand up show Nanette which played to sold out houses across Australia, London, Edinburgh, New York and Los Angeles before launching on Netflix in June as the first Australian Netflix Original Comedy Special and stopping the comedy world in its tracks.

The overnight success of Hannah Gadsby was more than ten years in the making, with her award winning stand up shows a sell out fixture in festivals across Australia and the UK since 2009. She played a character called Hannah on the TV series PLEASE LIKE ME and has hosted three art documentaries, inspired by comedy art lectures she created to accompany collections at major galleries. Hannah has a book in the works with Ballantine in NORTH AMERICA and Allen and Unwin in Australia and the UK. Translation rights have been sold in multiple territories. Hannah is currently touring her new stand up show, Douglas, through the US after a sold out premiere in Australia.

Westbeth Entertainment will present Hannah Gadsby's latest solo show, DOUGLAS, for a 4-week limited engagement, July 23 - August 17, at the Daryl Roth Theater (101 East 15th Street). Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Hannah Gadsby took the comedy world and Netflix by storm with her multi-award winning sensation Nanette. Now she returns to New York City, where Nanette played a critically acclaimed, sold out run in 2018, with an all new show, DOUGLAS. And while Nanette was a random barista, Douglas is a very specific dog, and the only thing they have in common is they've inspired Hannah to put pen to paper and turn out a show you couldn't possibly expect.





Related Articles