Hank Azaria, Conrad Ricamora, David Yazbek and More to Join BROADWAY BETS

The event will take place this Monday, May 19, 2025.
Broadway’s official game night, Broadway Bets, will return this Monday, May 19, 2025. Special guests set to shuffle up and deal include Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria (The Simpsons); Kelli Barrett (Parade); poker pro Andy Frankenberger, Drew Gehling (& Juliet); Bianca Lee (Oh, Mary!); Tony Macht (Oh, Mary!); 2025 Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!); 2025 Tony nominee Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!); James Scully (Oh, Mary!); Jarrod Spector (Hamilton); poker pro Erik Seidel; and Tony winner and 2025 nominee David Yazbek (Dead Outlaw).
Broadway Bets brings the friendly Texas Hold ’em tournament back to the New York City theater district’s legendary and much-loved Sardi’s restaurant. The event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares.
Everyone is welcome to join in the fun. A limited number of tournament seats, starting at $500, are available at broadwaycares.org/bets.
Doors open at 6 pm with cocktails and food; the tournament begins at 7 pm. All Broadway Bets attendees are invited to enjoy Sardi’s fare and an open bar throughout the evening.
Newcomers and aces alike will have the chance to play their cards right and win the coveted title of Broadway Bets champion. Prizes will be awarded to all players who reach the final table.
Broadway’s Tony Award-nominated hits Death Becomes Her; Good Night, and Good Luck; John Proctor is the Villain; Oh, Mary! and SMASH will be represented by tables. The evening’s bar sponsors are the Tony-nominated productions of Gypsy and Just in Time.
Returning as lead sponsors are City National Bank, the official bank of Broadway Bets, and United Airlines, the official airline of Broadway Bets.
Going all in as “Full House” table sponsors are 321 Theatrical Management, AKA, The Araca Group, Foresight Theatrical, John Gore Organization (Broadway Across America, Broadway.com), The Nederlander Organization, No Guarantees, PRG, RCI Theatricals, The Road Company, Satisfi Labs, Serino Coyne, The Shubert Organization, SpotCo, Sweet Hospitality Group and Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
“Two Pair” sponsors are Disney Theatrical Group, LDK Productions, Littler Mendelson, The New York Times, RoadCo Entertainment, Situation, Sony Music Masterworks, TodayTix, Withum and WME.
Broadway Bets’ founding co-chairs are Paul Libin, executive vice president emeritus of Jujamcyn Theaters and president emeritus of the Broadway Cares Board of Trustees, and Robert E. Wankel, chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization and president of the Broadway Cares Board of Trustees.
The tournament directors are Mark Shacket, partner at Foresight Theatrical, Brett Sirota, co-founder and partner at The Road Company and Alex Wolfe, general manager at Foresight Theatrical.
Texas Hold ’em-style tournaments begin with each player receiving an equal amount of chips. Two blinds are posted per hand to force the action. As players progress, the number of blind bets increases. As players drop out, tables are combined until one final table of players competes for the championship title. Across its seven editions, Broadway Bets has raised $2.2 million for Broadway Cares.
