Halloween Treats Coming Up At Staten Island Children's Museum

Staten Island Children's Museum's cauldron bubbles over with personalized treat bags, skeletons, light up masks, and potions for Halloween.

Children will be able to decorate trick-or-treat bags in the Walk in! Workshop on Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24. On the following weekend, Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31, visitors will make articulated skeletons to add to their home décor for Halloween. Space is limited in the workshops. Visitors should pick up free timed tickets at the front desk. The Walk in! Workshop is free with admission.

Halloween weekend: Saturday, October 30 through Sunday, October 31, visitors are encouraged to visit in their superhero, animal, cartoon characters or even more unique costume. There will be trick or treating in each exhibit for all visitors. "Our staff and visitors make the Museum such a fun place to be for Halloween weekend, we are excited to see all the costumes on both kids and parents." said Dina Rosenthal, Executive Director.

The Weekend Wonders series of free outdoor performances and workshops, sponsored by Con Edison, National Grid, and NYC Ferry continues with a variety of captivating events held outside in front of the Children's Museum between the morning and afternoon sessions each weekend.

Makerspace returns to the Children's Museum on Saturday, October 23 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm to guide visitors in creating wearable electronics to accentuate their Halloween costumes. Participants can choose from several mask templates made on our laser cutters, to decorate and illuminate using LEDs and coin cell batteries.

Sunday, October 24, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm the Glam Gardener will show us how to avoid spooky poisonous plants and make an immune-boosting health potion in preparation for the cold season.

Saturday, October 30, 1:00 to 2:00 pm Author Irene Staton will read aloud her stories inspired by the wisdom and joy she experienced interacting with the children in her life as a mother, aunt and preschool teacher. She will read A Rainy Day Trunk about the lessons learned from a grandfather and A Companion for Jarrett about a mother's search for the perfect toy for her infant.