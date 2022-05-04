Hallie Brevetti to Headline Improv Musical Show 'On the Spot'

On The Spot, the now 7-year running improvised musical comedy show, is bringing Broadway class and improv sass to Monday nights at the Broadway Comedy Club. This month they are partnering with Hallie Brevetti (Bronx Tale National Tour, Drowsy Chaperone at Goodspeed Musicals, The Winter's Tale at Martha's Vineyard Playhouse) to create a night of spontaneous theatre like no other.

For tickets and more click here: linktr.ee/onthespotnyc

In their usual format, On The Spot casts multiple singers to perform songs that inspire the show's improv actors (who are hearing the pieces for the first time on the night) to create the book to a musical. On this occasion, Ms. Brevetti will be the sole singer in the show. With every song she sings, the performers will have to, with no prior preparation, string together a coherent show... on the spot.

On The Spot has, in the past, featured such guest singers as Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Ashley North (Kinky Boots), and Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud). They have been unanimously praised by critics, even going so far as to be called "The funniest improv show in NYC," by Popdust.

Hallie Brevetti is an actress, singer, and dancer from Teaneck, NJ who has worked on national tours, regional productions, cruise ships, Off-Broadway, and more. This is not her first time at On The Spot, having appeared in their standard shows, and her return in this new format is welcomed by the cast and production team.

"Hallie is one of kind. When we set out to plan our headliner shows we knew we had to have her for a solo spot. We're so glad she said yes!" enthuses On The Spot producer Nathan Armstrong, "Our past headliners have brought down the house, and we have no doubt that Hallie is going to bring something extra special of her own."

The performance, which will take place at 8 pm on Monday, May 9th at the Broadway Comedy Club, will feature members of On The Spot's rotating improv cast. They will include Jillian Vitko (Synesthesia The Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe), Alison Wien (Drunk Shakespeare), Teresa Morrison (Lady in the Peach Dress), and Nathan Armstrong. Musical accompaniment will be provided by Andrew Whitbeck (Waitress), with technical direction and scene calls made by Thomas Burns Scully. On The Spot is produced by Nathan Armstrong and Patrick Reidy.

The Broadway Comedy Club is located at 53rd and 8th in Manhattan, with Subway access from Columbus Circle, 57th-7th, and 50th-8th.