Hal Luftig Announces the Launch of BROADWAY BIZ Podcast

Tony Award-winning producer Hal Luftig, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, announced today the launch of his new podcast, Broadway Biz highlighting the careers and creatives it takes to build a Broadway show on Wednesday, November 18. To celebrate the launch of his podcast, Mr. Luftig has invited his fans and friends to join him in celebrating the brand-new podcast on Wednesday, November 18 at 5:00pm ET at BPN.FM/BroadwayBizLive.

If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes an army, a peace corps, and a village to birth a Broadway show. Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer Hal Luftig (Kinky Boots, Plaza Suite, and many more) has had successes, failures, and everything in between. Now, with humor and heart, he sits down weekly with a different artist, expert, or industry leader to chat about every step and specialty in the process that gets a show from idea to audience. New episodes will launch weekly every Wednesday. Find it exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/BroadwayBiz and subscribe on Apple Podcast or wherever podcasts are available.

The very first guest is Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer and co-founder of BPN Dori Berinstein (The Prom, Legally Blonde). Upcoming guests include Broadway Press Agent Rick Miramontez (DKC/O&M), General Manager Maggie Brohn (Executive Producer, Hamilton), Tony Award-winning Director and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin, Tony Award-Winning Director Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Children of a Lesser God), Tony Award-Winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George, You Can't Take it With You, Kinky Boots), And Tony Award-Nominated Costume Designer Dede Ayite (Slave Play, A Solider's Play).

Podcast guests that will be featured on the livestream on November 18 will include Mitchell, Berinstein, Miramontez, and Brohn. Professional Sommelier Sarah Tracey of The Lush Life will teach Luftig and Mitchell how to make a Broadway Biz!-themed drink, just in time for happy hour. Cocktails in hand, Hal and his guests will chat about their favorite musicals, the wackiest moments they've experienced in the theater, how they've been staying creative and hopeful, and what they know about the business of Broadway!

