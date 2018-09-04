Hailey Kilgore Returns to the Sands of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Tonight

Hailey Kilgore will return to role of Ti Moune in Once On This Island tonight, Tuesday, September 4. Hailey has been out of the show due to a foot injury.

Hailey Kilgore received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Ti Moune, the role in which she made her Broadway debut at age 18. Born in Humble, Texas, Hailey was adopted at birth and raised by her parents in the small town of Happy Valley, Oregon. Starting at age six, she was involved with a local children's choir. While she has studied classical, jazz, opera, country, and gospel, her love has always been musical theatre. In high school, she competed at the local, state and national level for singing. She won second place in the August Wilson Monologue Competition in Portland, and competed at the National August Wilson Monologue Competition in New York. Regional credits include: Ain't Misbehavin' (Woman, Portland Center Stage), Our Town (Rebecca Gibbs, Portland Center Stage), PWP Perfect Works In Progress (Donald Webster),Romeo and Juliet (Prince, Ensemble), Crumbs From The Table Of Joy (Ermina), The Colored Museum. Hailey was accepted into the Musical Theatre program at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

The new production is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Chita Rivera Award nominee Camille A. Brown.

The cast features Darlesia Cearcy (Erzulie), Alex Newell (Asaka), Tamyra Gray (Papa Ge), Quentin Earl Darrington (Agwe), Courtnee Carter (Storyteller), Rodrick Covington (Storyteller), Cicily Daniels (Storyteller), Emerson Davis (Little Girl), Tyler Hardwick (Storyteller), Boise Holmes (Tonton Julian), Cassondra James (Storyteller), David Jennings (Armand), Kenita R. Miller (Mama Euralie), Isaac Powell (Daniel), T. Oliver Reid (Storyteller), Anna Uzele (Storyteller), Aurelia Williams (Storyteller), Mia Williamson (Little Girl), and Daniel Yearwood (Storyteller).

Once On This Island is written by the Tony Award-winning team Lynn Ahrens (Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), and based on the novel "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy. This production features new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.

The creative team also includes Dane Laffrey (Scenic Design), Clint Ramos (Costume Design), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (Lighting Designers), Peter Hylenski (Sound Designer), John Bertles/Bash The Trash (Unusual Instruments), Cookie Jordan (Hair/Wig & Makeup Designer), Chris Fenwick (Music Supervisor), Alvin Hough, Jr. (Music Director), David Perlow (Associate Director), Nikki M. James (Assistant Director), Rickey Tripp (Associate Choreographer) and Telsey + Co / Craig Burns, CSA (Casting Agent).

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

