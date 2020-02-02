HONEY FITZ Comes to The Stonewall Inn
Tomorrow night the fifth public reading of the new full length drama HONEY FITZ by up-and-coming playwright Justin McDevitt will be presented at The Stonewall Inn. Doors 7:30, Performance 8PM.
HONEY FITZ is closing and only a handful of its remaining customers have even bothered to say goodbye: Bill and Charlene, divorced but reunited to settle family business; Patrick and Ginny, having one last nightcap before they marry in the morning; and Mick, the sardonic bartender with his own secrets kept tight in his pockets. Tomorrow, the demolition begins, but they find it impossible to leave the bar, and each other.
Starring: Jackie McKenna, Mark Lanham, Amy Hayes, Mason Thomas Hensley, and Cheryl Mullings
JUSTIN MCDEVITT is a writer originally from Boston. His plays include HONEY FITZ (TNC Dream Up Festival 2019, Theatre at St. John's workshop 2019, Theater for the New City reading 2018), THE HAPPY (Cloudbusting Productions 2018), TELL ME HOW I DID (CP 2018), SUBMISSION (CP 2018, Theater for the New City reading 2017, Rapidfire Bootleg Theater 2015, Gallatin Theatre Troupe 2013), and THE TRUE MARTINI (Midwinter Madness Festival 2014). He wrote and directed the cabaret shows THREE TALL QUEENS (The Duplex Cabaret Theatre 2019) and WHAT ABOUT US: LIVING WITH LYMPHEDEMA (The Duplex Cabaret 2018-2019), benefiting the Lymphatic Education and Research Network. Justin is a graduate of New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study where he concentrated on the intersections of madness and depression in theater. justinwritesplays.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
MRS. DOUBTFIRE is on her way to Broadway, but first the new musical is on the hunt for an additional cast member. Telsey + Company has just announced ... (read more)
Ralph Fiennes In Talks to Join MATILDA Movie Musical as 'Miss Trunchbull'; Emma Stone Eyed for 'Miss Honey'
Ralph Fiennes and Emma Stone could be headed to the big screen in MATILDA THE MUSICAL... (read more)
Official: Re-Imagined AIDA Will Premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse and Tour in 2021
A new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse, February 4 a?' March 7,... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: ALMOST FAMOUS Coming To Broadway Next Fall
The new musical Almost Famous has posted an audition notice announcing a run at a Broadway theatre next fall! According to the listing, previews are s... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL Starring Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon and More at the Kennedy Center
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal... (read more)
Quiz: Can You Guess These Musicals Described In Emojis?
With a new set of emojis coming this year, we're giving your the chance to test just how well you know musicals based off of sets of emojis that descr... (read more)