HOCUS POCUS 2 Producer Adam Shankman Teases Halloween Release Date

Adam Shankman, executive producer of Hocus Pocus 2, has announced a Halloween release date for the highly-anticpated sequel. Bette Midler recently celebrated that the film had wrapped production.

"SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that's a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2," Shankman said in an Instagram post. "Congratulations to the amazing team...and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!! Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus."

Variety reports that Disney has not yet confirmed an official release date, but audiences can expect the film to debut exclusively on Disney+ just before Halloween 2022.

The Disney+ original film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal") and written by Jen D'Angelo ("Happy Together," "Workaholics").

Bette Midler ("The First Wives Club," "Beaches"), Sarah Jessica Parker ("Sex and the City," "Divorce"), and Kathy Najimy ("Sister Act," "Younger") star as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters who bewitched audiences in the 1993 film "Hocus Pocus." Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water," "What We Do in the Shadows") also returns as Billy Butcherson. Joining them are Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl," "Molly's Game") as Becca, Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt," "Crown Lake") as Cassie, and Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories," "The Baker and the Beauty") as Izzy, three young women in present-day Salem who incite the wrath of the three witches.

It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve.

Rounding out the cast are recent Emmy® winner Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso," "Game of Thrones"), Tony Hale ("Veep," "Arrested Development"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Good Boys"), Juju Brener ("Vanquish"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.