HILLARY AND CLINTON to End Broadway Term on June 23

The Broadway production of Hillary and Clinton, a new play by Tony Award nomineeLucas Hnath, will play its final performance on Sunday, June 23. Hillary and Clinton began previews on March 16, 2019, and opened to critical acclaim on April 18, 2019, at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). At the time of its closing, it will have played 37 preview performances and 77 regular performances.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, Hillary and Clinton stars 2019 Tony Award nominee and two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf and two-time Tony winner John Lithgow, featuring Zak Orth and Peter Francis James.

Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States against Barack (James). Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark (Orth), sees things another. If any of this sounds familiar, don't be fooled; in a universe of infinite possibilities, anything that can happen, will. In Hillary and Clinton, Hnath examines the politics of marriage, gender roles, and the limitations of experience and inevitability in this profoundly timely look at an American dynasty in crisis.

The creative team includes scenic design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Rita Ryack, and lighting design by Hugh Vanstone.





