HILLARY AND CLINTON Will Have a Special Midnight Performance May 16

Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath's new play, Hillary and Clinton, will offer a special Midnight Performance on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Hillary and Clinton stars Tony and Emmy Award winners Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow, featuring Zak Orth and Peter Francis James. Directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, Hillary and Clinton began performances at the John Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) on March 16, 2019, ahead of opening to critical acclaim on April 18, 2019.

Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States against Barack (James). Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark (Orth), sees things another. If any of this sounds familiar, don't be fooled; in a universe of infinite possibilities, anything that can happen, will. In Hillary and Clinton, Hnath examines the politics of marriage, gender roles, and the limitations of experience and inevitability in this profoundly timely look at an American dynasty in crisis.





