Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stage Mag
Click Here for More on Stage Mag

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING, CHICAGO & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Take a look at this week's top Stage Mags!

Mar. 24, 2023  
HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING, CHICAGO & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

With new features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Capital Stage

HOTEL CASSIOPEIA - Community College of Baltimore County


CHICAGO Teen Edition - Northwood High School Theatre

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

With new features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!



Related Stories
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mag Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mag
Take a look at this week's top Stage Mag's including productions from the Ballet Theatre of Maryland, Austin Community College Drama Department, and more!
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
Take a look at this week's top Stage Mags including productions from Center Reperatory Company, Free Reign Theatre Company and more!
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
Take a look at this week's top Stage Mags including productions from Capital Stage, Gaslight Theatre, and more.
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
Check out this week's Top Stage Mags, featuring Eleemosynary, Voyage: A Live Visual Album, and more!

From This Author - Team BWW


HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING, CHICAGO & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage MagsHEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING, CHICAGO & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
March 24, 2023

Take a look at this week's top Stage Mags including Chicago, Hotel Cassiopeia, and Heroes of the Fourth Turning!
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 3/24/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 3/24/2023
March 24, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
How Actor and Showbiz Career Coach Spencer Glass is Championing Others to SucceedHow Actor and Showbiz Career Coach Spencer Glass is Championing Others to Succeed
March 23, 2023

Tiktok can feel self indulgent, but show biz strategist/coach Spencer Glass, to put it simply, just wants to help actors. Glass, actor and business owner of Break The Glass, a company that helps performers level-up in their careers and provides strategic direction, has taken to TikTok to relieve audition stress, and give inspirational tips, tricks, and affirmation for artists.
New Block Of Tickets On Sale For BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDSNew Block Of Tickets On Sale For BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
March 21, 2023

A new limited block of tickets is now available for BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, hosted by Tony Award-Winning Broadway legend Chita Rivera, along with her longtime friend, BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge.
Shop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre ShopShop Spring Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
March 20, 2023

Swing into spring with official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more!
share