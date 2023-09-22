HERE LIES LOVE to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week

The musical is now running at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo 3 What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 4 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!

Click Here for More on Here Lies Love

HERE LIES LOVE to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week

Here Lies Love will be performing on Good Morning America next week.

Tune in to watch the immersive Broadway musical on both Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know for two special performances on Thursday, September 28.

“Good Morning America” airs from 7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT on ABC. “GMA3: What You Need to Know” airs at 1:00 p.m. EDT | 12:00 p.m. CDT on ABC, and 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

From David Byrne Academy Award, Grammy Award, and Tony Award winner) and Fatboy Slim (Grammy Award winner), Here Lies Love is “a truly fabulous piece of visual theater with a soundscape more beautiful, more exciting and more surprising than any score on Broadway” (Chicago Tribune).

This revolutionary new musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’ astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution, has been hailed as “a political chiller that’s also a red-hot adrenaline rush” (Ben Brantley) “that makes you believe you could dance all night” (The Washington Post).

Developed and directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award winner) and choreographed by Annie-B Parson (Olivier Award nominee), Here Lies Love is a “roof-raising, disco-infused extravaganza that turns the theatre into a dance floor with thrilling results” (The Guardian).

Following sold-out, critically acclaimed runs at The Public Theater, London’s National Theatre, and Seattle Rep, “Here Lies love is the most entertaining new show on Broadway right now” (ABC7). Ticket buyers can experience this “undeniably enjoyable show” (New York Post) in two ways: seated or standing immersed within the action.

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” and popular Filipino actress Vina Morales as “Aurora Aquino.”

The musical also features Aaron J. Albano, Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, Angelo Soriano, and Danielle Troiano.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical.

Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show’s Cultural and Community Liaison.




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Get a First Look at Vina Morales in HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at Vina Morales in HERE LIES LOVE

Popular Filipino actress Vina Morales makes her Broadway debut tonight, September 22 in Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim. Get a first look at Morales in character!

2
Video: David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVEs Immersive Sound Design Photo
Video: David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design

L-Acoustics has released a video piece about the pioneering audio – L-ISA immersive sound – used in Here Lies Love on Broadway, featuring interviews with David Byrne (concept, music & lyrics), sound designers Cody Spencer and M.L. Dogg, and scenic designer David Korins. Watch here!

3
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Announces Rush Ticket Policy For Union Members Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Announces Rush Ticket Policy For Union Members

The producers of Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, have announced a new rush ticket policy for labor union members.

4
Jeigh Madjus of HERE LIES LOVE Talks Backstage Rituals, Routines, and More! Photo
Jeigh Madjus of HERE LIES LOVE Talks Backstage Rituals, Routines, and More!

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! We're chatting with Jeigh Madjus from Here Lies Love! Jeigh told us all about his backstage routines, pre-show rituals, must-haves, and more.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Here Lies Love Logo Mug Here Lies Love Logo Mug
Here Lies Love Keyart Magnet Here Lies Love Keyart Magnet
Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Tee Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Tee
Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam'Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Barbara Morrison's Final Blues Album ReleasedBarbara Morrison's Final Blues Album Released
NF Announces Second Leg of Hope Tour Launching In February 2024NF Announces Second Leg of Hope Tour Launching In February 2024

Videos

Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Video
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
& JULIET

Recommended For You