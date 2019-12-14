HERE I AM Comes To The Beach Cafe NY
After the debut of this highly acclaimed show in September, Deborah is pleased to bring it uptown, to the lovely Beach Café! Come join her while she draws you into her life upon the wicked stage, as a dancer, singer, show girl, drag queen, and more!
Deborah partners with director Lina Koutrakos and Musical Director John Cook in this vibrant new show.
$20. cover, and $20. food & drink minimum. Preferred Dinner Seating also available.
Save - EARLY PURCHASE - Purchase Café Cabaret Dinner tickets online by Friday 12/26 and save $20. Use Promo Code TBC0222 on the Eventbrite.com ticketing website
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/deborah-stone-tickets-83492084071
For information, call 212-988-7299
www.deborah-stone.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Dancer and Actor Jack Burns Passes Away At Age 14
It has been reported that young actor and ballet star, Jack Burns, has passed away suddenly at age fourteen.... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Photo: Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Don GREASE Costumes For Film Sing-A-Long
Today, Grease was the word at Coral Sky Amphitheatre as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, slipped back into their iconic costumes from the film to... (read more)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Release Cast Album Featuring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle
The critically-acclaimed revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be receiving an original cast recording, to be released by Ghostlight Records. THE NEW... (read more)
First Look: Rob McClure in the Broadway-Bound MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Seattle
BroadwayWorld has a first look at MRS. DOUBTFIRE which celebrates its opening night tonight at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre! Get a first look at the c... (read more)
Breaking: Caissie Levy, John Cariani, Chip Zien, Tamika Lawrence & More Join CAROLINE, OR CHANGE on Broadway
Caroline, or Change has found its Broadway cast! Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the cast joining Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke i... (read more)
It has been reported that young actor and ballet star, Jack Burns, has passed away suddenly at age fourteen.... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Photo: Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Don GREASE Costumes For Film Sing-A-Long
Today, Grease was the word at Coral Sky Amphitheatre as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, slipped back into their iconic costumes from the film to... (read more)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Release Cast Album Featuring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle
The critically-acclaimed revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be receiving an original cast recording, to be released by Ghostlight Records. THE NEW... (read more)
First Look: Rob McClure in the Broadway-Bound MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Seattle
BroadwayWorld has a first look at MRS. DOUBTFIRE which celebrates its opening night tonight at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre! Get a first look at the c... (read more)
Breaking: Caissie Levy, John Cariani, Chip Zien, Tamika Lawrence & More Join CAROLINE, OR CHANGE on Broadway
Caroline, or Change has found its Broadway cast! Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the cast joining Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke i... (read more)