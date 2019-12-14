HERE I AM Comes To The Beach Cafe NY

After the debut of this highly acclaimed show in September, Deborah is pleased to bring it uptown, to the lovely Beach Café! Come join her while she draws you into her life upon the wicked stage, as a dancer, singer, show girl, drag queen, and more!

Deborah partners with director Lina Koutrakos and Musical Director John Cook in this vibrant new show.

$20. cover, and $20. food & drink minimum. Preferred Dinner Seating also available.

Save - EARLY PURCHASE - Purchase Café Cabaret Dinner tickets online by Friday 12/26 and save $20. Use Promo Code TBC0222 on the Eventbrite.com ticketing website

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/deborah-stone-tickets-83492084071

For information, call 212-988-7299

www.deborah-stone.com





