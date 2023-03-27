HERE I AM, A New Contemporary Musical, Full Album Now Released On All Major Streaming Services

Something Better Productions, the team behind the contemporary new musical HERE I AM - created by Samantha Roberts and Christian Cantrell - has released its first full cast album on all major streaming services.

HERE I AM tells a love story for the modern age. It is a story of forgiveness, belonging, hope, and societal pressures forced upon young women. HERE I AM is not about good and bad- it is about growing as we go. It is unapologetically contemporary, and a way to embrace our imperfections.

Performing on the cast album is Samantha Roberts as Scarlett, Jack Baugh as Spencer, Alexia Correa as Camryn, Daniel Tracht as Kyle, and the ensemble features Morgan Roberts, Christian Cantrell, Niko Granados, Jett Gomez and Tyrell Beck.

Something Better Productions is hosting an industry workshop in late spring of 2023. In association with Seed & Spark, a fundraising campaign has been launched - more information and ways to support can be found at https://seedandspark.com/fund/here-i-am-a-new-musical.

For more information about HERE I AM, please contact SomethingBetterProd@gmail.com.