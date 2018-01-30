HELLO DOLLY, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, A BRONX TALE, and More Set for Hollywood Pantages' 2018/19 Season!

The Hollywood Pantages, a Nederlander Theatre, is proud to announce the 2018-19 Season, consisting of seven productions including a Tony®-Winning Best Musical Revival, direct-from-Broadway L.A. Premieres, and highly-anticipated returns of long-running Broadway Blockbusters.

Broadway's most beloved musical, the 2017 Tony Award® winner for Best Revival, HELLO, DOLLY! makes its L.A. debut at Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Acclaimed playwright Chazz Palminteri, whose award-winning one-man show made its world premiere in Los Angeles, brings his story back to the neighborhood where it all started, with the L.A. premiere of the Broadway musical A BRONX TALE, directed by Oscar-winner Robert DeNiro. For more than 50 years, Roald Dahl's story of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY has captured imaginations around the world, and now for the first time, audiences in Los Angeles are invited to experience, direct from Broadway, Willy Wonka's delightful and mysterious world first-hand at Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher's vibrant new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, the beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, brings the heartwarming story of life, love and laughter back to Hollywood Pantages Theatre after nearly a decade away from Los Angeles. Original Broadway director Trevor Nunn, and Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) breathe new life into the national tour of the first-ever Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical CATS.

Legendary Broadway and West End producer Cameron Mackintosh brings this new season to a close with back to back engagements of newly-envisioned, critically-acclaimed productions of LES MISÉRABLES and MISS SAIGON. Both productions, which were long-running blockbusters during their original Broadway runs, showcase the work of the Tony-Winning creative team, Alain Boublil & Claude-Michel Schönberg.

Hollywood Pantages Theatre General Manager Jeff Loeb states, "When we discovered the amazing shows we were going to be offering to our dedicated season ticket holders, and all theater lovers in Los Angeles, we felt like kids in a candy store, or in this case...a chocolate factory! This season, our historic venue will play host to the most treasured stories of the last 50 plus years, brought to life by the world's scrumdiddlyumptious composers and playwrights. Whether you join us for the laughs, the tears, the drama, or the spectacle, we've got your Golden Ticket to a great season of Broadway Musicals.

Season Ticket Packages are available now at www.HollywoodPantages.com or by phone at 866-755-BWAY (2929) (M-F; 8am-6pm PT). Current Season Ticket Holders can renew their tickets beginning today. Season Ticket Holders lock in the best seats at the best prices, and enjoy benefits such as complimentary ticket exchanges at the box office, lost ticket insurance and 24/7 account access. Season Ticket Holders are also guaranteed first access to added events. Mobile Tickets offer Season Ticket Holders greater security and flexibility, as well as greater ease in managing season tickets.

A BRONX TALE

November 6 - 25, 2018

A BRONX TALE, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo.

Based on the one-man show that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

A BRONX TALE evolved from the one-man Off-Broadway play, A Bronx Tale, written and performed by Chazz Palminteri in 1989. During the original Off Broadway and subsequent Los Angeles engagements, Robert De Niro came to see the show, and brought the story and star Palminteri to the screen in 1993, making his film directorial debut in the process. Following the success of the film, Palminteri performed the one-man show A Bronx Tale on Broadway in the 2007-2008 Season.

HELLO, DOLLY!

January 29 - February 17, 2019

Winner of 4 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, Broadway's most beloved musical is back where it belongs! Directed by Tony winner Jerry Zaks and featuring choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, HELLO, DOLLY! is "the best show of the year" (NPR).

The bold and enchanting Dolly Gallagher Levi is a widow, matchmaker and professional meddler. When she decides the next match she needs to make is for herself, she weaves a web of romantic complications for her newest client, the cantankerous "half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder, his two clerks, a pretty hat maker and her assistant. Hello, Dolly! features Broadway classics like "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Only Takes a Moment," "Put on Your Sunday Clothes," and, of course, the title number, "Hello, Dolly!"

Breaking box office records week after week and receiving thunderous critical raves on Broadway, this "gorgeous" new production (Vogue) pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion -- hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history. Rolling Stone calls it "a must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you're lucky enough to score a ticket, you'll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow indeed!"

CATS

February 26 - March 24, 2019

The national tour of the first-ever Broadway Revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical CATS, will premiere in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre; February 26 - March 24, 2019.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been presented in over 30 countries, has been translated into 15 languages, and has been seen by more than 73 million people worldwide. Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (currently home to Lloyd Webber's newest hit, School of Rock - The Musical), where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years.

The creative team for the new Broadway production of CATS includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn.

The musical debuted on Broadway in 1982 where it won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Both the original London and Broadway cast recordings won Grammy Awards for Best Cast Album. CATS hit song "Memory" has been recorded by over 150 artists from Barbra Streisand and Johnny Mathis to Liberace and Barry Manilow. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history. Experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life for a new generation... or let it thrill you all over again!

For more information, please visit www.CatsTheMusical.com. Twitter: @CatsBroadway. Instagram: @CatsBroadway.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

March 27 - April 14, 2019

Producers Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Neal Street Productions announce that the National Tour of the new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will make its L.A. Premiere at Hollywood Pantages Theatre; March 27 - April 14, 2019.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, and features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig, choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture, including "The Candy Man," "I've Got a Golden Ticket," and "Pure Imagination."

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, lighting design by four-time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Basil Twist, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman and music supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck.

For more than 50 years, Roald Dahl's story of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY has captured imaginations around the world, and now for the first time audiences across the country are invited to experience Willy Wonka's delightful and delectable world first-hand. Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to sweeten with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before-get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

April 16 - May 5, 2019

"An entirely fresh, funny, and gorgeous new production. A reason for celebration!" - New York Magazine

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, The King and I); choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter; inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins; and has musical direction by Ted Sperling.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

The original Broadway production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

LES MISÉRABLES

May 7 - June 2, 2019

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, will return to Los Angeles, making its Hollywood Pantages Theatre debut; May 7 - June 2, 2019.

With glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking production of LES MISÉRABLES, which broke box office records during its pre-Broadway tour, has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1).

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Do You Hear the People Sing?" and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Along with the Oscar-winning movie version, it has now been seen by more than 130 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe. LES MISÉRABLES is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 32nd year.

LES MISÉRABLES has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer from the original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and original adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The original LES MISÉRABLES orchestrations are by John Cameron with new orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker. The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt and projections by Fifty-Nine Productions. Music Supervision is by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, with casting by Kaitlin Shaw for Tara Rubin Casting.

To date, LES MISÉRABLES remains the 5th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

MISS SAIGON

July 16 - August 11, 2019

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical MISS SAIGON - a smash hit in London and most recently on Broadway, will make its L.A. Premiere at Hollywood Pantages Theatre; July 16 - August 11, 2019.

MISS SAIGON tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim, orphaned by war. In a bar run by a notorious character called The Engineer, Kim meets an American G.I. in an encounter will change their lives forever. For 3 years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son. This new production features stunning spectacle and a sensational cast of 42 performing the soaring score featuring Broadway hits including "Last Night of the World," "The Movie in My Mind," and "The Heat is On in Saigon."

MISS SAIGON has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from original French lyrics by Alain Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler. The new production is directed by Laurence Connor with musical staging by Bob Avian and additional choreography by Geoffrey Garratt. Production design is by Totie Driver and Matt Kinley based on an original concept by Adrian Vaux; costume design by Andreane Neofitou; lighting design by Bruno Poet; projections by Luke Halls; sound design by Mick Potter; and orchestrations by William David Brohn.

Since its London premiere in 1989, Cameron Mackintosh's production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's epic musical MISS SAIGON has become one of the most successful musicals in history. The original Broadway production of MISS SAIGON opened on April 11, 1991 with what was the largest advance sale in Broadway history ($37 million). The show went on to play for nearly ten years and 4,111 performances seen by more than 5.9 million people. MISS SAIGON has been performed in 28 countries, over 300 cities in 15 different languages, has won over 40 awards including 2 Olivier Awards, 3 Tony Awards, and 4 Drama Desk Awards and been seen by over 35 million people worldwide.

Related Articles