HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Offer $38 Tickets Through Digital Lottery and Rush

Heathers The Musical, now playing at New World Stages, is lauching a digital rush and lottery policy.

Starting Wednesday, July 2, a select number of $38 lottery seats will be available 48 hours in advance of performance via a daily drawing. Rush tickets for $38 will also be offered at 11:00 AM for the day of performance. Prices are inclusive of fees. Details are available at rush.telecharge.com.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O’Keefe, based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, is now in previews and opens July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers stars Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

Based on the 1989 cult film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred to Off-Broadway’s New World Stages in 2014. The authors revised the show for the 2018 London premiere, incorporating several new songs and script changes, which will be heard in New York for the first time. Heathers has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours, which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.

