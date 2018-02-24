HBO Presents Adaptation of Anna Deavere's NOTES FROM THE FIELD, Today

NOTES FROM THE FIELD, the adaptation of Tony and Pulitzer Prize nominee Anna Deavere Smith's acclaimed one-woman show of the same name, will debut SATURDAY, FEB. 24 on HBO. The HBO Films presentation dramatizes the accounts of students, parents, TEACHERS and administrators caught in America's school-to-prison pipeline, which pushes underprivileged, minority youth out of the classroom and into incarceration. Drawn from interviews with more than 250 people living and working within a challenged system, and featuring Smith's fearless portrayals of 18 real-life characters, the film shines a light on a lost generation of American youth, hoping to inspire awareness and change.



NOTES FROM THE FIELD is executive produced by Gary Goetzman, Anna Deavere Smith; produced by Frank Garritano, Emily Cohen, Steven Shareshian; directed by Kristi Zea; written by Anna Deavere Smith.

Anna Deavere Smith's critically acclaimed new work, NOTES FROM THE FIELD, played at Second Stage Theatre (305 West 43rd Street) in 2016. The production, directed by Leonard Foglia and featuring original music composed and performed by Marcus Shelby, opened to rave reviews.

One of the most hailed and provocative theatre artists of our time, Anna Deavere Smith, leads a new installation of powerful first-person storytelling in NOTES FROM THE FIELD. Urgent and inspiring, it depicts the personal accounts of students, parents, TEACHERS and administrators caught in America's school-to-prison pipeline, as they experience in their wider communities the inequities of poverty, lack of opportunity, and over-aggressive policing. Investigating a justice system that pushes minors from poor communities out of the classroom and into incarceration, NOTES FROM THE FIELD shines a light on a lost generation of American youth. Drawn from interviews with more than 250 people living and working within a challenged system, Anna Deavere Smith continues her mastery of the documentary solo performance by stimulating awareness and ultimately, change for the better.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

