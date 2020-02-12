HBO Plans an Immersive Live Theatre Event for THE THIRD DAY

Deadline reports that HBO and Sky will produce an immersive live event to coincide with the premiere of "The Third Day."

The limited series stars Jude Law and Naomie Harris.

Sky said "The Third Day" will be the "world's first immersive TV drama with an innovative live event staged as part of the series".

Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett (of Punchdrunk) created the series, which consists of three interconnected stories.

The first part is "Summer", which follows the story of Sam (Law), a man who is drawn to a mysterious Island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost.

The immersive event will occur after the premiere of "Summer," and will inhabit the story as it happens, live. The live theatre event was created by Punchdrunk.

Barrett, said, "To tell a story that spans TV and live action has been a long held ambition of mine. The Third Day will be both a TV show and a world you can enter, giving viewers the chance to live and breathe the narrative."

Kelly said, "I wanted to make a series that was unsettling and disturbing but that also spoke to fears that ran deeper than horror. The themes of the Third Day have long been obsessions of mine - it is about loss and hope and how both of those things can distort the mind in surprising and brutal ways."

Punchdrunk produces artistic works created by Artistic Director Felix Barrett and the Punchdrunk creative team, alongside commercial productions for audiences in the UK and around the world. They are passionate about new forms of storytelling: to date their work spans theatre, television and technology.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles