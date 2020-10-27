HBO Max Offering Free Viewing of A WEST WING SPECIAL

With only one week left until Election Day, the special is available to watch for free now until the end of the year.

With only one week left until Election Day, HBO Max is reminding everyone of the power of their vote by making A WEST WING SPECIAL TO BENEFIT WHEN WE ALL VOTE available for free viewing for non-HBO Max subscribers at hbomax.com/votebecause. The special is available to watch for free now until the end of the year.



For the first time in 17 years, the original cast of the Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning hit Warner Bros. Television drama series come together with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme for A WEST WING SPECIAL TO BENEFIT WHEN WE ALL VOTE.

The special features a special theatrical stage presentation of the "Hartsfield's Landing" episode from the show's third season. The creative team and cast organized this historic production in order to raise awareness for and support the vital mission of When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama which was founded to increase participation in every election in America. In honor of the special, WarnerMedia will make a donation to When We All Vote.



