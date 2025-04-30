HARRY POTTER Soundtracks Set for Vinyl Release in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After announcing a robust new 16-LP box set in 2024, Harry Potter: The Complete Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Rhino will now release four individual Motion Picture Soundtrack LPs from the Harry Potter franchise.

Out June 6, 2025, this collection includes the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack albums for the first four films in the franchise, including Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. These Original Motion Picture Soundtracks will be available as 2LPs each on black vinyl.

Legendary five-time Academy® Award-winning composer John Williams notably crafted the scores for the first three films in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004). Philosopher's Stone and The Prisoner of Azkaban each garnered a nomination in the category of “Best Original Score” at the Academy® Awards. Not to mention, the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack album also achieved a Gold Certification from the RIAA. Meanwhile, Academy® Award-nominated Patrick Doyle supplied the score for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005).

