HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Launch in Brazil in 2025 & Netherlands in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will launch two new international productions of the multi award-winning play. In 2025 Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will launch in Brazil, followed by the Netherlands in 2026.



The Brazilian run of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, to be performed in Portuguese, is produced by VME, marking the play’s inaugural run in Latin America. The Netherlands production will be performed in Dutch and is produced by Stage Entertainment. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Brazil and the Netherlands will be performed as the reimagined, one-part version of the play and mark the ninth and tenth productions of the critically acclaimed show. Further details will be announced at a later date. See photos of the Broadway company performing the version of the show with a running time now under three hours HERE!



Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child said “We are thrilled to be launching two new productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The story and themes of Harry Potter - friendship, self-discovery, courage, sacrifice, love and forgiveness, and of course growing up and the challenges of parenting - resonates with so many people around the world, and we are excited to be able to share our play with new audiences in Brazil and the Netherlands. We look forward to collaborating with our producing partners VME and Stage Entertainment to bring the magic of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to two new countries”



“Bringing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to Brazil is a milestone not just for theater but for entertainment as a whole in the country. Brazil is the third-largest global market for the franchise, and fans here have created a unique connection with this magical universe that transcends generations. From books to games and movies, Harry Potter is a true cultural phenomenon,” says Vinícius Munhoz, CEO of VME and producer of the Brazilian production.



Arthur de Bok, CEO of Stage Entertainment, producers of the Netherlands production, said: “We are proud to bring Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to the Netherlands. A globally beloved story about friendship and making your own choices in life. The show offers an intense experience for the audience, with stunning effects that bring the magic of Harry Potter to life on stage. We look forward to giving our audience an unforgettable experience and lasting memories with this fantastic show.”

More About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child:

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo and a North American tour now playing in Chicago. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has previously been staged in Melbourne, San Francisco and Toronto.



19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.



Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG and Lotte Hines CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.