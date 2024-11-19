Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Launches New Version Under 3 Hours

Performances began a week ago today for the new Broadway company performing a brand-new version of the show with a running time now under three hours. Get a first look at photos here!

The production has just released 16,000 new tickets starting from under $100 for performances through October 5, 2025. The new Broadway company is led by Matthew James Thomas as Harry Potter, Sarah Killough as Ginny Potter and Alex Serino as their son Albus Potter; along with Daniel Fredrick as Ron Weasley, Rachel Christopher as Hermione Granger and Ayanna Nicole Thomas as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Aaron Bartz and Erik Christopher Peterson as Draco Malfoy and his son Scorpius Malfoy. Kristen Martin plays Delphi Diggory.



The company includes Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Megan Byrne, Maxim Chlumecky, James Cribbins, Ted Deasy, Kira Fath, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Eleasha Gamble, Logan James Hall, Janae Hammond, Abbi Hawk, Sophie Hearn, Chance Marshaun Hill, Zachary Lindberg, Jay Mack, Bradley Patchett, Alexandra Peter, Kira Player, Dan Plehal, Gabrielle Reid, Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Allie Re, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Khadija Tariyan, Baylen Thomas, Julius Williams and Riley Thad Young.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo and a North American tour now playing in Chicago.



Photo credit: Matthew Murphy



Kristen Martin, Erik Christopher Peterson, and Alex Serino



The cast



Erik Christopher Peterson and the cast



Erik Christopher Peterson, Aaron Bartz, Sarah Killough, Matthew James Thomas, Alex Serino, Daniel Fredrick and Rachel Christopher



The cast