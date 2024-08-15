HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD SCHOOL EDITION Supplemental Artistic Materials Now Available

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comprehensive supplemental resources are now available for educators and administrators producing the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child School Edition. These resources include an Illusions Guide, a Scenic Design Guide, and a Director's Guide, all designed to help schools stage this magical production.

“At the outset of our partnership, BLG and the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child team aimed to prioritize educational theatre programs and facilitate their ability to bring this story to life,” says Ted Chapin, Interim Chief Executive Officer of BLG. “The introduction of these supplemental guides underscores our commitment to supporting schools in creating a remarkable theatrical experience, regardless of their budget or resources.”

The Illusions Guide, crafted by the production's Illusions and Magic Designer, Jamie Harrison, takes the stress out of staging magic. This comprehensive guide includes ground rules and concrete staging ideas for the most complex illusions in the production, ensuring that even schools with limited technical capabilities can create enchanting effects.

The Scenic Design Guide, created by Set Designer Christine Jones, elevates set design from concept to execution. It offers insights on budget and resource management, provides a scene breakdown, and includes a prop list to simplify complex compositions, making it accessible for schools with varying resources.

The Director's Guide, written by John Tiffany, is the ultimate companion for the production process. This guide offers Tiffany's unique vision, tips, script annotations for character development and staging, as well as a comprehensive plan to fit everything into a limited timeframe, ensuring directors can effectively lead their cast and crew.

Additional resources, including a Costuming Guide, a Lighting Guide, and other products, are slated to be available for schools later in the year.

The newly released School Edition of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has already seen great success in pilot productions. In March, Riverside School in London staged a black box performance in their secondary school cafeteria, with many students participating in a play for the first time. In early May, Hoboken High School in New Jersey produced a more elaborate show involving over 100 students across the district, resulting in sold-out performances and standing ovations.

Schools interested in licensing the show or learning more can visit: LicenseCursedChild.com.