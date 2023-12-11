HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September 2024

Additional tour stops will be announced at a future date.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The magic is hitting the road next year! The North American Tour of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will launch at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago in September 2024. Previews will begin on Tuesday, Sept 10, 2024 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, September 26, 2024. The final performance of the 21-week engagement will be Saturday, February 1, 2025.  

This will be the world premiere of the first ever touring production based on the acclaimed Broadway production, currently playing at the Lyric Theatre, New York.

“Chicago is ready to welcome an extended engagement of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” Mayor BranDon Johnson said. “We are thrilled that Chicagoans will experience this magical production as the first stop of the North American Tour. Chicago is ready to embrace this show as only we know how.”

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said, “Developing a first-class touring production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has long been an ambition of ours. We are delighted that our wonderful and deeply gifted creative team have found a way to make it possible to bring the magic, spectacle, and thrills of our astonishing show to audiences across North America, and we can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

The six-time Tony Award winning play picks up right where the last Harry Potter film left off: Nineteen years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever.

Additional tour stops will be announced at a future date.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco. The original two-part production in London's West End recently celebrated its 7th anniversary, while the reimagined Broadway production celebrated its 5th anniversary. 

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $270 million total sales and over 2.5 million tickets sold.

To stay up to date with the latest information, sign up for the mailing list at www.HarryPotterOnStage.com.

About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.   

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. 

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions. 

It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. 





