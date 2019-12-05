HARRY CONNICK JR - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER Announces Digital Lottery

Harry Connick Jr - A Celebration of Cole Porter, honoring one of America's most respected songwriters, will launch a digital ticket lottery for every performance during the three-week limited engagement. Opening Night is set for Thursday, December 12th.

Powered by Broadway Direct, the digital lottery will open at 9:00 AM the day of the performance for evening performances, and 8:00 PM the day prior to the matinee performances. Matinee lotteries will close at 9:00 AM the day of the performance, and evening lotteries will close at 1:00 PM the day of the performance. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets online. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes prior to show time at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street). Photo ID is required for pickup, seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Maximum 2 tickets per entry.

To enter, please visit: https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/hcj/

Featuring a vibrant, 25-piece orchestra and a modern, multi-media presentation, this entirely new production brings back to Broadway both the magic of Cole Porter's compositions and one of the world's most celebrated live performers. Connick will delight audiences with a signature style that has been called by The New York Times "blatantly seductive" while celebrating Porter's peerless contribution to the Great American Songbook.

This all-new production is conceived and directed by Harry Connick, Jr., with scenic design by Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Beowulf Boritt and Caite Hevner, and lighting design by Ken Billington.

Harry Connick Jr-A Celebration of Cole Porter had its world premiere at the Durham Performing Arts Center on September 21st. The News & Observer said, "Connick has created a spirited, theatrical tribute to Porter's classic songs, with delightful surprises." A national tour will kick off in the 2020-21 season following the Broadway engagement.

For more information, please visit www.harryconnickjr.com





