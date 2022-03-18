HANGMEN on Broadway to Offer $19.65 Tickets for Three Performances Only

In celebration of the Broadway premiere of Martin McDonagh's Olivier Award-winning and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award-winning new comedy Hangmen, select orchestra and mezzanine tickets will be available for the first three performances (Friday, April 8, Saturday, April 9, and Monday April 11) for $19.65, the year play takes place. $19.65 priced select orchestra and mezzanine tickets for Hangmen are only available to purchase Friday, March 18 through Sunday, March 20, either in person at the Golden Theatre box office (252 West 45th Street) or online using code: HMFLASH on TelechargeOffers.com. Please note: the Golden Theatre box office is closed on Sunday March 20.

Directed by Matthew Dunster, Martin McDonagh's Hangmen will begin performances at Broadway's Golden Theatre Friday, April 8, 2022, opening Thursday, April 21, 2022 for a limited 10-week engagement, and features "Game of Thrones'" Alfie Allen (Mooney) in his Broadway debut opposite David Threlfall (Harry), whose performance as "Smike" was critically acclaimed in both the original London and Broadway productions of Nicholas Nickleby and is returning to Broadway for the first time in 25 years. Hangmen also features two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (Alice), Owen Campbell (Clegg), Jeremy Crutchley (Inspector Fry), Olivier Bursary Award winner Gaby French (Shirley), Josh Goulding (Hennessy), John Hodgkinson (Albert), Richard Hollis (Bill), John Horton (Arthur), Olivier Award and Drama Desk Award winner Andy Nyman (Syd), and Ryan Pope (Charlie), with Sebastian Beacon, Peter Bradbury, Gina Costigan, Katie Fabel and Colin McPhillamy.

Alfie Allen, Gaby French, Josh Goulding, John Hodgkinson, Ryan Pope and David Threlfall are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen marks McDonagh's seventh play to be produced on Broadway and his return to the stage following his BAFTA and Golden Globe Award-winning and Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

"I'm just as good as bloody Pierrepoint." - Harry (England's second most famous hangman)

In his small pub in the North of England in 1965, Harry is something of a local celebrity. But what's the second-best hangman in England to do on the day they've abolished hanging? Amongst the cub reporters and pub regulars, people are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news when an intriguing stranger, Mooney, from London -with a very different wardrobe and motive - enters their world.

"Don't worry. I may have my quirks but I'm not an animal. Or am I? One for the courts to discuss." - Mooney

Olivier Award nominated Director Matthew Dunster's production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen celebrated a sold out, critically acclaimed world premiere at London's Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre in 2016 and going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Play. Martin McDonagh's Hangmen made its US Premiere at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company on January 18, 2018, where it played a sold-out engagement through March 7, 2018, winning the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Foreign Play. Hangmen began Broadway performances Friday, February 28, 2020, playing 13 previews at the Golden Theatre until all Broadway productions were suspended on March 12, 2020.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen features Olivier Award- winning set design by Anna Fleischle, who also won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Designer; with lighting design by Joshua Carr and sound design by Olivier Award winner Ian Dickinson, and casting by Amy Ball CDG and The Telsey Office/Adam Caldwell, CSA.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen is produced by Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian and Craig Balsam. This production is dedicated to the memory of Elizabeth Ireland McCann.