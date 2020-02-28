HANGMEN Announces Rush Policy; Previews Begin Tonight

The Broadway premiere of The Royal Court Theatre/Atlantic Theater Company production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen begins previews tonight, Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

Hangmen has announced that a limited number of $39 general rush tickets will be available at the Golden Theatre box office when the box office opens for that day's performance(s) (10:00AM Monday through Saturday). Limited to two tickets per person, tickets are subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

Directed by Matthew Dunster, Martin McDonagh's Hangmen features Mark Addy (Harry), Tracie Bennett (Alice), Ewen Bremner (Syd), Owen Campbell (Clegg), Jeremy Crutchley (Inspector Fry), Gaby French (Shirley), Josh Goulding (Hennessy), John Hodgkinson (Pierrepoint), Richard Hollis (Bill), John Horton (Arthur), Ryan Pope (Charlie) and Dan Stevens (Mooney), joined by understudies Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

Tickets for Martin McDonagh's Hangmen are now available at Telecharge.com, and range from $49 - $179 (including $2 facility fee).

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen, which the New York Times hailed in their "Critic's Pick" review as a "triumphant return for Martin McDonagh," marks McDonagh's seventh play to be produced on Broadway and his return to the stage following his BAFTA and Golden Globe Award-winning and Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.

Mark Addy, Ewen Bremner, Gaby French, Josh Goulding, John Hodgkinson, Ryan Pope are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

The playing schedule for Martin McDonagh's Hangmen is as follows: Monday at 7PM, Tuesday through Saturday at 8PM, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM. There will be an 8PM performance on Monday, March 2 and there is no matinee performance on Wednesday, March 5. Beginning, Monday, March 16, the playing schedule is as follows: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 7PM, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM.

Olivier Award nominated Director Matthew Dunster's production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen celebrated a sold out, critically acclaimed world premiere at London's Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre in 2016 and going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Play. Martin McDonagh's Hangmen made its US Premiere at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company on January 18, 2018 where it played a sold-out engagement through March 7, 2018, winning the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Foreign Play.

ENGLAND 1965 - What is Britain's (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen features scenic and costume design by Olivier Award winner Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr and sound design by Olivier Award winner Ian Dickinson.





