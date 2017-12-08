HAMILTON's Joanna Jones Joins Daniel Reichard's Lincoln Center Holiday Concert

Daniel Reichard, who portrayed Candide in the New York City Opera's Candide and originated the role of Bob Gaudio in Broadway's Jersey Boys, will return to the Lincoln Center community on December 10th and 11th with his new holiday concert, Daniel Reichard: Christmas at Lincoln Center.

The evening of stories and songs, taking place at the Kaplan Penthouse on W. 65th St, will raise funds for the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund, which provides support for Lincoln Center's resident arts organizations, allowing corporate donors to benefit ten world-renowned organizations.

Joanna Jones, currently portraying Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in Hamilton: An American Musical, will join Reichard and his nine-piece chamber band as a special guest star.

Actress and comedienne, Kristine Zbornik, whom Reichard played opposite in Forbidden Broadway, will also be featured in the evening's program.

This exhilarating evening of music will feature Daniel singing Christmas classics, Hanukkah favorites, and standards from the Great American Songbook, along with additional surprise guest appearances.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 212-875-5347 or by visiting www.lccorporatefund.org/events.

California native and UCLA grad Joanna A Jones recently made her Broadway debut in Hamilton: An American Musical as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds. Some other credits include Daisy Buchanan in Baz: Star Crossed Love, at the Palazzo Las Vegas, Hairspray Live on NBC, Thriller Live on the West End, Lois Lane in Kiss Me Kate at The Pasadena Playhouse, and Hair at The Hollywood Bowl. Joanna is currently working on a solo artist album expected to be released in 2018.





