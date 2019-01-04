HAMILTON'S Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas-Jones Celebrate Engagement

It's a true stage romance! We're wishing all the best to newly engaged Hamilton alums Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas-Jones. Ramos announced their big news on Instagram, check out the post below!

Anthony Ramos originated the role of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in "Hamilton". Ramos co-stars in police brutality drama "Monsters and Men." He can be seen next in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." This past spring, Ramos played Usnavi in the Kennedy Center production of "In the Heights." He is slated to star in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical.

Jasmine Cephas Jones is best known for originating the role of Peggy Schyler in the Tony-winning musical sensation, Hamilton. Among Jones's other stage credits are Off-Broadway's The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (Atlantic Theater). On the big screen, she has appeared in Titus, Mistress America (Noah Baumbach), and on the small screen, her roles include "The Blacklist" (NBC), "Unforgettable" (CBS), "Blue Bloods" (CBS).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You