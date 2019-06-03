HAMILTON Releases New Block of Tickets Through June 7, 2020

A new block of tickets for the Broadway production of Hamilton will be made available on Tuesday June 11 at 10:00 AM ET exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Verified Fan is an innovative new technology from Ticketmaster that combats bots and scalpers, helping shows like Hamilton level the playing field so fans get better access to real tickets.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration begins today and will close Thursday, June 6 at 10:00 PM ET. Verified fans will be notified by Ticketmaster via email on June 10 if they have been selected for the Verified Fan pre-sale on June 11. Visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/hamilton to pre-register.

The new block of tickets for Hamilton on Broadway are for performances beginning November 12, 2019 through June 7, 2020.

General on-sale will begin on June 13 at 10:00 AM ET.

There are many ticket resellers and secondary markets for tickets. For the best seats and to eliminate the risk of fraud, get tickets in advance through the Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th Street), Ticketmaster or Broadway.com. Purchasing tickets from any other seller runs a high risk of receiving fraudulent tickets.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award -Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION, recently launched in Chicago, takes visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton. The museum exhibition features interactive games and displays, lifelike projections, full-scale statues, and Instagram-worthy art installations. Underscored by a brand-new, 27-piece orchestral recording of the music from Hamilton, The Exhibition also features an audio tour narrated by the musical's author, Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Phillipa Soo and Christopher Jackson, who played Eliza Schuyler and George Washington in the original Broadway production. For more information about Hamilton: THE EXHIBITION, please visit hamiltonexhibition.com.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The Hamilton recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.





