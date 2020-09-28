Lazar, Cody, Edwards, Reed, Farrar & More Join HALLELUJAH, BABY! Panel for York
The York continues its fall season of virtual events on Tuesday with a live company reunion.
The York continues its fall season of virtual events on Tuesday with a live company reunion of its 2000 and 2018 Musicals in Mufti productions of Hallelujah, Baby!.
Join directors Hope Clarke and Gerry McIntyre and cast members Jen Cody, Latoya Edwards, Thursday Farrar, Aaron Lazar, Jarran Muse, Vivian Reed, Tally Sessions, Stephanie Umoh, Dathan Williams, along with York's James Morgan and theater historian Charles Wright for this virtual panel discussion.
The event will take place online Tuesday, September 29th, at 7 p.m.. For more information and tickets click here.
