HAIRSPRAY National Tour Denver Opening Night Canceled Due To Sprinkler Mishap

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It was a bad hair day for the national tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hairspray when an accidental activation of the Buell Theatre sprinkler system derailed its Denver opening night.

The Tuesday night performance was canceled due to water damage, with the fate of the Wednesday evening performance pending as theatre staff assess the situation.

Heidi Bosk, a DCPA spokesperson, said in a statement, “Upon further review, we have determined that we need one more day to complete our load-in and thoroughly test our systems to ensure that we can provide the quality production our community is accustomed to.”

DCPA will contact ticket holders to the Tuesday and Wednesday evening performances to arrange exchanges and refunds.

Hairspray is running in the The Buell Theatre at Denver Center for the Performing Arts through March 10, 2024.

About Hairspray

You Can't Stop the Beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the '60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can't Stop the Beat”,

This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences.