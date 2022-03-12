HADESTOWN Cancels Today's Matinee Performance

Hadestown has cancelled their matinee performance for today, Saturday, March 12th at 2pm. According to a Tweet from New York Times theater reporter Michael Paulson, the afternoon performance has been struck by a combination of problems, including Covid and injuries.

Today, @hadestown, facing several Covid-related absences, plus some injury-and-vacation-related absences, is canceling its matinee performance. - Michael Paulson (@MichaelPaulson) March 12, 2022

As of now, this evening's performance is still scheduled to go on as planned. Yesterday, Tony-nominee Amber Gray, who originated the role of Persephone in Hadestown, returned to the musical for Friday night's performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre. A show representative confirmed the news this evening. There is no word on whether Gray is expected to play more than one performance.

Swing Timothy Oliver Reid also made headlines on Wednesday when he stepped in for one of the Fates for the evening performance. With numerous actors sidelined due to illness, the Tony-winning production was forced to cancel its Wednesday matinee earlier this week.

In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. This Tony-winning new musical by Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin is a love story for today, and always.



Intertwining two mythic Greek tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites you on a journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's alluring melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love, with art perhaps being the one thing that can save it all.



Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.