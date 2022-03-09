HADESTOWN Swing Timothy Oliver Reid Joined 'The Fates' at Tonight's Performance

When the chips are down at Hadestown, it's swings to the rescue! Tonight, actor Timothy Oliver Reid joined the sisterhood of The Fates when he went on as part of the infamous trio at tonight's performance.

Earlier in the day, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical was forced to cancel its scheduled matinee shortly before curtain, due to numerous sidelined performers.

Going on in the role normally played by Jewelle Blackman, Timothy joined his fellow Fates Jessie Shelton and Kay Trinidad for a selfie following the performance:

Award-winning artist Timothy Oliver Reid is a Broadway veteran who has appeared in over a dozen productions. His resume boasts appearances in Kiss Me, Kate, Follies, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Never Gonna Dance, La Cage aux Folles, Chicago, The Wedding Singer, Mary Poppins, Sister Act, After Midnight, Sunset Boulevard, Once On This Island. His television and film appearances include roles in The Blacklist, Sex and the City and more.

In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. This Tony-winning new musical by Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin is a love story for today, and always.



Intertwining two mythic Greek tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites you on a journey to the underworld and back.



Mitchell's alluring melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love, with art perhaps being the one thing that can save it all.



Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.