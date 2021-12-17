HADESTOWN Cancels Friday Evening and Saturday Afternoon Performances

Click Here for More Articles on HADESTOWN

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown, was among the Broadway shows sidelined this evening.

A representative for the production has confirmed that tomorrow's matinee has also been canceled. The status of the Saturday evening show is to be determined.

Hadestown is led by original Broadway cast members Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony Award winner André De Shields as Hermes, Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Amber Gray as Persephone, two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Tony Award nominee Patrick Page, who is in production for a new film project, returns on Tuesday, November 2 .

They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, and Mariand Torres as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders, and Kim Steele. The cast includes swings Malcolm Armwood, Adam Hyndman, Tara Jackson, Yael "YaYa" Reich, T. Oliver Reid, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Tickets for Hadestown on Broadway are available at www.seatgeek.com/hadestown or by visiting the Walter Kerr Theatre box office (219 West 48th Street).

Hadestown is written by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.