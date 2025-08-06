Group Dot BR To Premiere THE PASSION ACCORDING TO JANAIR This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Group Dot BR, New York City’s only Brazilian theater company, will present the Off-Off-Broadway premiere of The Passion According to Janair, a one-woman show that reimagines Clarice Lispector’s The Passion According to G.H. from the perspective of the novel’s Black maid. Performances will run November 5–23, 2025, at HERE Arts Center in Soho.

Directed by Andressa Furletti and starring acclaimed Brazilian actress Ana Carbatti, The Passion According to Janair centers a voice that was always present in Lispector’s novel but never heard. The production transforms the introspective original narrative into a powerful meditation on race, class, gender, and narrative authority, exploring the intersectional experience of being Black, female, poor, and a domestic worker.

“This premiere draws inspiration from works like Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison, turning Lispector’s introspective lens outward, toward those whose lives and labor have long been rendered invisible by systems of privilege and silence,” says director Andressa Furletti.

Ana Carbatti, who also co-wrote the play, is an award-winning performer with a career spanning stage, television, and film in Brazil and abroad. Her recent solo work Ninguém Sabe Meu Nome (No One Knows My Name) tackled systemic racism in Brazil; she continues that thread of social critique in Janair with fierce emotional depth.

The production is made possible with support from Creative Engagement, administered by LMCC with funding from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the office of the Governor.

For more information and tickets, visit group.br.com/janair. Early booking is recommended for this limited run.