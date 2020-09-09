Grey Henson, Bonnie Milligan, and More Set For 'Step To The Left: Country For Liberals'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The concert will air on Sunday, Sep 20 at 8 pm ET/5 PT.

With the election just weeks away, Singer/Songwriter Adam Blotner has brought together a group of stars from Broadway and TV for Step to the Left: Country For Liberals!

The live-streamed concert will feature songs from the 2018 album, including 'Country Gay,' 'Please Don't Take My DACA Away,' and 'I Love This Clinic.'

Guest performers include Sam Underwood (CW's 'Dynasty'), Valorie Curry (Amazon's 'The Tick'), Tony nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Josh Daniel (Book of Mormon), Amy Jo Jackson (Kinky Boots), Darius Harper (Kinky Boots), and Jenny Pinzari (Pop Filter).

"Step to the Left: Country for Liberals" will air on Sunday, Sep 20 at 8 pm ET/5 PT at www.CountryForLiberals.com.

