Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Governors Island Arts and LMCC To Co-Host 2nd Annual Winter Ice Sculpture Show

Governors Island Arts and LMCC To Co-Host 2nd Annual Winter Ice Sculpture Show

The festive event provides New Yorkers and visitors from around the world with the singular opportunity to experience live ice carving,

Feb. 03, 2023  

Governors Island Arts and Lower Manhattan Cultural Council will co-host Governors Island's second annual Winter Ice Sculpture Show. This one-of-a-kind event will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 2 to 5p.m. at the Governors Island Winter Village. The festive event provides New Yorkers and visitors from around the world with the singular opportunity to experience live ice carving, alongside all of the open space, cultural, educational, and historic resources and attractions that the Island offers year-round.

"The annual ice sculpture show provides direct support for local artists and brings New Yorkers another joyful, ephemeral public art experience on Governors Island in the winter months," said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. "This unique event is one of many reasons to visit the Island during the winter season. We can't wait to once again welcome visitors of all ages to come and enjoy music and warm drinks, experience the thrill of live ice sculpting, and vote on their favorite works."

"Governors Island is known as a major hub for the arts and creativity in New York City, the region and beyond, and this ice sculpture competition highlights that synergy and the wonderful programming that has made the Island its home," said Meredith Johnson, VP of Arts & Culture and Head Curator for the Trust. "We look forward to welcoming our artists and a curious public to witness the spectacle of carving ice with a chainsaw, a thrill that has few rivals."

In late 2022, Governors Island Arts and LMCC invited New York City-based artists to submit designs through an open call. Ten designs were selected by an esteemed panel of New York City cultural luminaries and will be brought to life by the artists during this live, marathon ice sculpting session. Each selected artist will be paired with professional ice carvers from Okamoto Studio on the day of the event. Visitors are invited to witness this real-time ice carving and vote on their favorite sculpture for the "People's Choice Award" at the end of the event.

This year's show will also feature DJ sets from Red Corvette and DJ Savage curated by Half Moon, an independent music and media company that covers and reinforces emerging culture around the world through radio, events, editorial, and educational workshops with headquarters in New York City and Los Angeles. In addition to food and drink available from year-round Governors Island vendor Little Eva's, food trucks operated by Black-owned businesses Ms. Supdz and GG's Fish & Chips will be featured during the event in honor of Black History Month. The Governors Island Winter Village, including the 7,000-square foot ice skating rink, seasonal food options, lawn games, fire pits, and more, will be open to the public throughout the day.

The esteemed jury panel that selected entrants and will select winners includes: Jonathan Gardenhire, Assistant Director of Individual Giving at MoMA PS1; Natasha Logan, Deputy Director of Creative Time; Shintaro Okamoto, Founder/Creative Director of Okamoto Studio, artist José Parlá, and artist Duke Riley.

During the winter months, Governors Island is open to the public daily from 7am to 6pm. Trust for Governors Island-operated ferries run daily between the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan and Soissons Landing on the Island. For schedules and ticketing information, visit www.govisland.org. Trust-operated seasonal weekend Brooklyn ferry service will return in Spring 2023.

Round-trip ferry tickets cost $4 for adults. Governors Island ferries are always free for children 12 and under, older adults ages 65 and up, residents of NYCHA, IDNYC holders, current and former military service members, and Governors Island members. Ferries before noon on Saturdays and Sundays are free for all. There is no surcharge for bicycles or strollers at any time.

NYC Ferry's South Brooklyn route is temporarily bypassing Governors Island through mid-February due to planned maintenance. During this time, Trust -operated ferries continue to run daily every half hour from the Battery Maritime Building. NYC Ferry riders traveling to Governors Island from Brooklyn can take the ferry to Wall Street/Pier 11 and transfer to Trust-operated ferries at 10 South Street. For more information on NYC Ferry, visit www.ferry.nyc.

Governors Island's award-winning park is open to the public every day, along with recreation activities like bike rentals, a Community Climbing Boulder, Hammock Grove, The Hills, Picnic Point, and more. Governors Island Arts public art commissions, including work from Duke Riley, Rachel Whiteread, Mark Dion, and Mark Handforth are also currently on view throughout the Island. Charles Gaines's The American Manifest Chapter Two: Moving Chains will reopen on Governors Island in Spring 2023.

QC NY is open daily on Governors Island, with two heated outdoor pools alongside saunas, steam rooms, relaxation treatments, massages, and a new bar and bistro. This winter also marks the return of Winter Dog Days, where dogs are allowed on Governors Island on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the end of April. Dogs must be leashed while on Governors Island except for in the Weekend Winter Dog Park, located adjacent to Liggett Terrace.

Governors Island has undergone a tremendous transformation over the last decade, including the expansion of year-round public access and the creation of a resilient 43-acre park, a growing arts and cultural program, and remarkable growth in audience. The Island is home to a diverse number of year-round tenants, including the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School, the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, the Billion Oyster Project, Shandaken: Projects, Beam Center, the Institute for Public Architecture, and QC NY Spa, as well as Buttermilk Labs - a new multi-tenant hub for coastal climate solutions announced in Fall, 2021.

The Trust is currently in the process of selecting an anchor educational and research institution as part of the Center for Climate Solutions, a groundbreaking initiative designed to further New York City as a global leader in efforts to respond to the climate crisis. A key part of Mayor Adams' "Rebuild, Renew, Reinvent: A Blueprint for NYC's Economic Recovery," the project will support the research, development and demonstration of equitable climate solutions for New York City - that can be scaled and applied globally.

About LMCC

Founded as Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, LMCC serves, connects and makes space for artists and community. Since 1973, LMCC has been the champion for independent artists in New York City and the cultural life force of Lower Manhattan. LMCC envisions New York City as a place in which artists and community in dialogue are creating a more just, equitable and sustainable society. Learn more at www.LMCC.net

About Governors Island Arts

Governors Island Arts, the public arts and cultural program presented by the Trust for Governors Island, creates transformative encounters with art for all New Yorkers, inviting artists and researchers to engage with the issues of our time in the context of the Island's layered histories, environments, and architecture. Governors Island Arts achieves this mission through temporary and long-term public art commissions, an annual Organization in Residence program in the Island's historic houses, and free public programs and events in partnership with a wide range of cross-disciplinary NYC cultural organizations. For more information, visit www.govisland.org/giarts

About the Trust for Governors Island

The Trust for Governors Island is the nonprofit corporation created by the City of New York that is responsible for the redevelopment and operation of 150 acres of Governors Island. The Trust's mission is to realize the full potential of Governors Island for the inspiration and enjoyment of all New Yorkers, demonstrating a bold vision for public space. For more information, visit www.govisland.org

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
John Dossett, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and William Youmans Join WICKED This Spring Photo
John Dossett, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and William Youmans Join WICKED This Spring
Wicked will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring. Tony Award-nominee John Dossett will take over the role of The Wizard, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, last seen on Broadway in Girl from the North Country, will assume the role of Nessarose, and William Youmans, the original Dr. Dillamond, will reprise his role and return to the halls of Shiz University.
Producers Respond to Justin David Sullivans Tony Consideration Opt Out Photo
Producers Respond to Justin David Sullivan's Tony Consideration Opt Out
The producers of & Juliet have issued a statement in support of Justin David Sullivan's decision to withdraw from consideration for the Tony Awards rather than compete in a gendered category.
HADESTOWN Will Release Limited Edition Green Vinyl Box Set Photo
HADESTOWN Will Release Limited Edition Green Vinyl Box Set
A limited-edition transparent green vinyl box set of the Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown will be released on Friday, March 17 in celebration of the Tony Award winning Best Musical's upcoming 1000th performance on Broadway.
Sutton Foster Returns to Cafe Carlyle This Spring Photo
Sutton Foster Returns to Cafe Carlyle This Spring
Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer, Sutton Foster, returns to Café Carlyle with her all new show this Spring. Performances will take place May 23 – June 3 at 8:45pm. 

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 2/3: First Look at CAMELOT and SUNSET BOULEVARD, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/3: First Look at CAMELOT and SUNSET BOULEVARD, and More!
February 3, 2023

Top stories include a first look at Camelot, as well as Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center. Plus, new casting has been announced for Leopoldstadt, and more!
Photos: First Look At SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho and More At The Kennedy CenterPhotos: First Look At SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho and More At The Kennedy Center
February 2, 2023

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has released photos of the highly-anticipated Broadway Center Stage production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard starring Tony Award- winner Stephanie J. Block.
CAMELOT, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, CHICAGO & More to Take Part in Broadway Bridges 2023 Spring SeasonCAMELOT, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, CHICAGO & More to Take Part in Broadway Bridges 2023 Spring Season
February 2, 2023

The Broadway League has announced the 21 Broadway shows participating in the 2023 spring season of Broadway Bridges, including Camelot, A Beautiful Noise and many more.
Taylor Louderman-Led Write Out Loud Now Accepting Entries for 5th Annual ContestTaylor Louderman-Led Write Out Loud Now Accepting Entries for 5th Annual Contest
February 2, 2023

Write Out Loud is accepting submissions for their fifth annual songwriting contest, led by the Write Out Loud team – Taylor Louderman and the Write Out Loud team - Benjamin Rauhala, Hannah Kloepfer, Josh Collopy, and Sarah Glugatch.
Betty Buckley, Charo, Deborah Cox & More to Perform at New York Pops Gala Honoring Barry ManilowBetty Buckley, Charo, Deborah Cox & More to Perform at New York Pops Gala Honoring Barry Manilow
February 2, 2023

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, has announced an initial line-up of guest artists for its 40th Birthday Gala, This One's For You: The Music of Barry Manilow.
share