Governor Cuomo Announces That New York Will Work with Five Neighboring States for Reopening Plan
With news today that New York state has possibly reached a plateau in new COVID-19 diagnoses, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for what comes next. New York will team with five neighboring states (New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island) to collaborate on a plan for reopening.
Cuomo said: "Each state is going to name a public health official for that state, an economic development official for that state. Those officials will then form a working group that will start work immediately on designing a reopening plan, taking into consideration the public health concerns and issues and the economic reactivation issues."
He continued, "We anticipate different facts, different circumstances for different states, different parts of states. Let's be smart and let's be cooperative and learn from one another."
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Broadway shows in New York City have suspended performances through June 7, 2020.
"Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals." said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join with artists, theatre professionals, and fans in looking forward to the time when we can once again experience live theatre together."
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
