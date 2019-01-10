Go Behind The Scenes of BE MORE CHILL At the Guggenheim!

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents a behind the scenes look at Be More Chill by Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz on Monday, January 21 at 7:30pm.

Writers Iconis and Tracz, director Stephen Brackett and choreographer Chase Brock will discuss their creative process with moderator Laura Heywood and, in a twist, Dr. Robert Klitzman, Director of the Masters of Bioethics Program at Columbia University, who explores the bioethical implications of the musical. Cast members Will Roland, George Salazar and Stephanie Hsu will perform excerpts from the musical: "I Love Play Rehearsal," "Michael in the Bathroom" and "Two Player Game."

Based on the acclaimed 2004 novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is a musical about Jeremy Heere, an average teenager. That is, until he finds out about "The Squip"-a tiny supercomputer that promises to bring him everything he desires most: a date with Christine, an invite to the raddest party of the year, and a chance to survive life in his suburban New Jersey high school. A truly hilarious, honest, and invigorating look at the lengths one will go to get the girl, Be More Chill is set to some of the most vibrant and exciting songs in musical theater today.

Following a a sold-out run off-Broadway this summer, Be More Chill will begin performances on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

Even before arriving in New York, Be More Chill's inspired a dedicated community of fans around the world. Before opening, this summer's New York premiere engagement sold out its entire limited run with tickets purchased by fans from all 50 states (plus Washington D.C.), and from 18 countries on five continents. Be More Chill had already amassed an unprecedented following across various online platforms, with millions of fans from Brazil to Japan to New Jersey sharing fan art, streaming the album (over 200 million streams to date), and talking about the show. Tumblr ranks Be More Chill as the #2 most talked-about musical on their platform, following Hamilton.

More details are available at www.BeMoreChillMusical.com. Casting and program subject to change. Box Office (212) 423-3575 or worksandprocess.org.

