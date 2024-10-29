Glinda Performers Attend WICKED Screening With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, it was a magical affair for Broadway royalty during a private screening of the soon-to-be-released Wicked movie. Cast, crew, and Wicked stars of the stage gathered in New York to watch the film ahead of its November 22 release.

Film stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attended the screening, as did director Jon M. Chu, songwriter Stephen Schwartz, and producer Marc Platt. Several performers who have played the role of Glinda were also present at the screening. Grande shared the experience on Instagram, calling it "a very emotional night celebrating Wicked with some of the beautiful and brilliant Glindas and Elphabas that have come before ours."

Glindas in attendance included Ginna Mason, Carrie St. Louis, Ali Mauzey, Amanda Jane Cooper, Alexandra Socha, Jennafer Newberry, McKenzie Kurtz, Brittney Johnson, and more. Take a look at Ariana Grande's Instagram post below!

Also in attendance was the original Kristen Chenoweth, who originated the role on Broadway. The performer (who is rumored to make an appearance in the upcoming film), praised the film following the screening, calling it "so special." Check out her full reaction!

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!