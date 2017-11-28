GivingTuesday: Find Out How You Can Give Back This Year!

As BroadwayWorld just announced, we've signed on as the 2018 official media partner for Charity Network, including online auction site Charitybuzz and sweepstakes platform Prizeo. This collaboration will bring to the forefront news about doing good and giving back, from Broadway to the broader entertainment industry.

As part of the partnership, BroadwayWorld launched its "Charity Corner," which features exclusive interviews with top talent and influencers, as well as news about the industry's commitment to giving back. The section launches with more than 30 Broadway stars and notables sharing the causes that mean the most to them.

Visit BroadwayWorld.com/charitycorner to check out all of the cause-focused content from the Charity Network partnership. To learn more about Charity Network and its platforms, please visit charitynetwork.com.

Want to know how you can give back on this #GivingTuesday? Take their advice and donate to one of the charities below!

The American Civil Liberties Union

For almost 100 years, the ACLU has worked to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States. The ACLU works tirelessly in courts, legislatures, and communities to defend and preserve the Constitution's promise of liberty for everyone in our country.

Lamda Legal

Founded in 1973, Lambda Legal is the oldest and largest national legal organization whose mission is to achieve full recognition of the civil rights of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, transgender people and everyone living with HIV through impact litigation, education and public policy work.

Homeboy Industries

Homeboy Industries provides hope, training, and support to formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated men and women allowing them to redirect their lives and become contributing members of our community. Each year over 10,000 former gang members from across Los Angeles come through Homeboy Industries' doors in an effort to make a positive change.

The Anti- Recidivism Coalition

Today, ARC serves nearly 450 formerly incarcerated men and women, who commit to living crime-free, gang-free and drug-free; enrolling in school, working, or actively searching for work; and being of service to their community. The majority of ARC members live in Los Angeles County, where the organization was founded.

Kindred: The Foundation for Adoption

Kindred's initiative is to provide international and domestic adoptees and their families (both adoptive and biological) with services such as travel, translation, and support for those who wish to reunite; easily accessible hotlines; introduction to art and encouragement of artistic expression; and programs set in native countries to aid orphans living within the foster care and government systems. No matter how big or small the need, the foundation's goal is to aid adoptees and their families in finding stability and happiness.

Rainbow Railroad

Rainbow Railroad receives hundreds of requests for help every year from countries where LGBT individuals are open targets of violence. At any given time, Rainbow Railroad is working on 30-50 open cases, confirming their details, putting them in touch with local resources and helping them identify safe routes for escape. As the situation worsens in many parts of the world, these numbers continue to grow.

The Waterbearers

The Waterbearers is a movement started by three women, Spryte Loriano, Jane Brinton, and Erin Toppenberg, who all share a passion for seeing everyone on the planet having access to clean water. The name was birthed one evening during a conversation with Spryte and Jane, when they both said "The Waterbearers" simultaneously as if they had instantly been made stewards of women and water. Coincidently, the very next night, Spryte was nearing the end of a good read The Serpent of Light: The Rise of the Feminine: 2012 and Beyond and discovered that the Waitaha people of New Zealand, a Matriarchal culture dating back over 4000 years, were known as the original "Water Bearers."

The African American Policy Forum

Founded in 1996, The African American Policy Forum (AAPF) is an innovative think tank that connects academics, activists and policy-makers to promote efforts to dismantle structural inequality. The organization utilizes new ideas and innovative perspectives to transform public discourse and policy. AAPF promotes frameworks and strategies that address a vision of racial justice that embraces the intersections of race, gender, class, and the array of barriers that disempower those who are marginalized in society. AAPF is dedicated to advancing and expanding racial justice, gender equality, and the indivisibility of all human rights, both in the U.S. and internationally.

Safe Horizon

Safe Horizon envisions a society free of family and community violence. The organization leads the way by empowering victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking to move from crisis to confidence.

World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice.

Feed the Children

Feed the Children exists to end childhood hunger. Around the world, the organization provides nourishing meals every day to more than 263,000 children. Feed the Children believes that everyone can work together to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) was the first humane society to be established in North America and is, today, one of the largest in the world. The organization was founded on the belief that animals are entitled to kind and respectful treatment at the hands of humans and must be protected under the law.

The Toby Project

The Toby Project is a nonprofit organization working to end the killing of thousands of adoptable dogs and cats each year in New York City's animal shelters through a targeted, free and low-cost spay/neuter initiative. It is the only organization in NYC whose sole mission is to reduce growth of shelter populations by preventing the births of unwanted dogs and cats.

Cheetah Conservation Fund

Founded in Namibia in 1990, Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) is the global leader in research and conservation of cheetahs. CCF is dedicated to saving the cheetah in the wild. CCF's mission is to be the internationally recognized center of excellence in the conservation of cheetahs and their ecosystems. CCF will work with all stakeholders to develop best practices in research, education, and land use to benefit all species, including people.

World Wildlife Fund

For 50 years, WWF has been protecting the future of nature. The world's leading conservation organization, WWF works in 100 countries and is supported by more than one million members in the United States and close to five million globally. WWF's unique way of working combines global reach with a foundation in science, involves action at every level from local to global, and ensures the delivery of innovative solutions that meet the needs of both people and nature.

Oceana

Oceana seeks to make our oceans more biodiverse and abundant by winning policy victories in the countries that govern much of the world's marine life. Oceana, founded in 2001, is the largest international advocacy organization focused solely on ocean conservation. Offices around the world work together to win strategic, directed campaigns that achieve measurable outcomes that will help make our oceans more bio diverse and abundant.

Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund

The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International is dedicated to the conservation, protection and study of gorillas and their habitats in Africa. The organization's successful, integrated approach includes close collaboration with local communities as well as partners from around the world.

Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the oldest and largest national organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based senior nutrition programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. This network exists in virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, research, education and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.

God's Love We Deliver

The mission of God's Love We Deliver is to improve the health and well-being of men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses by alleviating hunger and malnutrition. The organization prepares and delivers nutritious, high-quality meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves.

Toys for Tots Foundation

The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

Make-A-Wish America

Tens of thousands of volunteers, donors and supporters advance the Make-A-Wish vision to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition. In the United States and its territories, on average, a wish is granted every 34 minutes. Make-A-Wish believes a wish experience can be a game-changer.

Kiva

Kiva is an international nonprofit, founded in 2005 and based in San Francisco, with a mission to connect people through lending to alleviate poverty. Kiva celebrates and supports people looking to create a better future for themselves, their families and their communities.

Beyond Type 1

Founded in February 2015 -- by Juliet de Baubigny, Nick Jonas, Sam Talbot and Sarah Lucas -- Beyond Type 1 creates and funds a portfolio of programs, technologies and innovations that those living with Type 1 diabetes need to manage, live and thrive. BT1's goal is to highlight the brilliance of those fighting this disease every day while always working toward ensuring a cure is on its way.

Scleroderma Foundation

The Scleroderma Foundation is a federally qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to serving the needs of the scleroderma community. The organization's primary goal is to raise funds and awareness for our three-fold mission of support, education and research.

ICanServe Foundation

The ICANSERVE Foundation provides hope and help to women with breast cancer. It promotes early breast cancer detection through high impact information campaigns and community based screening programs. Its network of cancer survivors light the path for women with cancer towards total healing.

Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. The Alzheimer's Association works on a global, national and local level to provide care and support for all those affected by Alzheimer's and other dementias.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS helps men, women and children across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

