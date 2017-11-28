Giving Back: Broadway Stars Reveal Their Favorite Causes!

As BroadwayWorld just announced, we've signed on as the 2018 official media partner for Charity Network, including online auction site Charitybuzz and sweepstakes platform Prizeo. This collaboration will bring to the forefront news about doing good and giving back, from Broadway to the broader entertainment industry.

As part of the partnership, BroadwayWorld launched its "Charity Corner," which features exclusive interviews with top talent and influencers, as well as news about the industry's commitment to giving back. The section launches with more than 30 Broadway stars and notables sharing the causes that mean the most to them.

Charity Network is a one-stop shop for cause that harnesses the power of celebrity, technology and media to raise awareness and funds for some of the world's toughest challenges. Charity Network is the parent company to leading online auction site Charitybuzz and celebrity sweepstakes platform Prizeo.

Visit BroadwayWorld.com/charitycorner to check out all of the cause-focused content from the Charity Network partnership. To learn more about Charity Network and its platforms, please visit charitynetwork.com.

Below, watch as we ask Broadway stars about the causes that they are most passionate about on this #GivingTuesday!

