BroadwayWorld Teams with Charity Network to Launch Charity Corner!

BroadwayWorld, the largest and most comprehensive theatre website, has signed on as the 2018 official media partner for Charity Network, including online auction site Charitybuzz and sweepstakes platform Prizeo. This collaboration will bring to the forefront news about doing good and giving back, from Broadway to the broader entertainment industry.

As part of the partnership, BroadwayWorld launched its "Charity Corner," which features exclusive interviews with top talent and influencers, as well as news about the industry's commitment to giving back. The section launches with more than 30 Broadway stars and notables sharing the causes that mean the most to them.

"One of our favorite things about the theatre community is their tireless energy for giving back," said Robert Diamond, Editor-in-Chief of BroadwayWorld. "And we're excited to do the same with a brand new section of the site that will shine a spotlight on causes both big and small."

Charity Network is a one-stop shop for cause that harnesses the power of celebrity, technology and media to raise awareness and funds for some of the world's toughest challenges. Charity Network is the parent company to leading online auction site Charitybuzz and celebrity sweepstakes platform Prizeo.

Through campaigns with Lin-Manuel Miranda on both Prizeo and Charitybuzz, Charity Network has raised a record-breaking $10 million for non-profit organizations including Planned Parenthood, the Hispanic Federation and Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Lin-Manuel's current fundraising campaign with his wife Vanessa Nadal is live on Prizeo, offering one lucky winner and a guest a trip to London to see Opening Night of Hamilton. Funds raised will benefit the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and UK-based 1010 - both organizations combating climate change.

Additionally, Charitybuzz launched its first annual Broadway Auction in May 2017, as part of its successful Charitybuzz Curates program, which also includes themes like Music, Golf, Entrepreneur, Fashion and Hollywood.

"Broadway truly is a community and Broadway fans are passionate and engaged. We are pleased to provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences to Broadway fans around the world, all while giving back," said Charity Network Chief Creative Officer Jan Friedlander Svendsen. "BroadwayWorld is leading the way, not only in news coverage of the industry, but also in showcasing the important philanthropic work that is happening across the Broadway landscape."

Visit BroadwayWorld.com/charitycorner to check out all of the cause-focused content from the Charity Network partnership. To learn more about Charity Network and its platforms, please visit charitynetwork.com.

Charity Network, named one of Fast Company's 2017 Most Innovative Companies, harnesses the power of celebrity, technology, and media to raise awareness and funds for some of the world's toughest challenges. With a mission to help charities transition from analog to digital, Charity Network has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for causes across the globe. Launched in 2016 by entrepreneur Todd Wagner, Charity Network is the parent company to three top digital fundraising platforms: Charitybuzz, Prizeo and Chideo. Each platform is a leader in its own field -- Charitybuzz in online charity auctions, Prizeo in online sweepstakes and experiences, and Chideo in cause and entertainment content - and together they reach a broad and diverse group of donors from millennials to baby boomers. Through a network of syndicated partners including Sinclair Broadcast Group, Facebook, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Twitter, Delta Airlines, and more, Charity Network can amplify a cause message to reach more than 80 percent of U.S. TV households and more than 100 million unique visitors each month. In addition, the company's CNSolutions group, created from the acquisition of LA based Global Philanthropy Group in 2017, develops and implements comprehensive philanthropic strategies to maximize the impact of the cause work of celebrities, charities and brands through research, strategy, partnerships and advocacy work. To learn more, please visit www.charitynetwork.com.

Charitybuzz raises funds for nonprofits around the globe through online auctions with the world's most recognizable celebrities and brands. Featuring access to acclaimed actors and musicians, business and political leaders, sports stars, luxury travel, couture fashion, rare memorabilia and more, Charitybuzz brings its online community of bidders exclusive opportunities to live their dreams and make a difference. Since launching, Charitybuzz has raised more than $200 million for charity. Its roster of celebrity supporters includes President Clinton, Sir Paul McCartney, Tim Cook, Mick Jagger, Warren Buffett, Robert Downey Jr., Taylor Swift, Ralph Lauren, Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Barbra Streisand, Howard Stern, Chevy Chase, Billy Joel, HBO, Victoria's Secret, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, John Varvatos, David Yurman, Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, and Beyonce.

Charitybuzz is a member of the Charity Network. It serves as sister company to Chideo, a charity video network and Prizeo, a charity online sweepstakes platform. To learn more visit: www.charitybuzz.com.

BroadwayWorld is largest platform covering Broadway, the West End and beyond to 100 US cities, and 45 countries worldwide on digital screens of all types and sizes. With over five million monthly visitors, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

