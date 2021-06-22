Give Over to Tipsy Temptation with Speakeasy Times Square

Come inside where tipsy temptation awaits at Speakeasy, an electrifying entertainment-mixology experience that serves up an unforgettable evening of performances and five finely crafted cocktails, all included in the price of your ticket.

Enjoy the delectable delicacies of "Broadway's Best Restaurant", Bond 45 in the Hotel Edison, while being tantalized by the world's hottest stage, cirque and burlesque stars.

Each ticket for this magical mixology experience includes a flight of five cocktails and a delicious appetizer from Bond 45's world class culinary team. A full dinner menu is also on offer for your enjoyment. Not imbibing in spirits? Virgin flights are also on offer and guests under 21 are welcome to attend. Guest stars and casting change frequently with the performance schedule. Doors open for service one hour prior to the performance.

Step in to the world of Speakeasy where sirens rule the night and celebration is not only encouraged but expected.

