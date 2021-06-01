Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Reese Henrick Loves the Genuine Nature of Live Theater

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Reese Henrick shares why she applied to this season of Next on Stage, an educator that gave her a chance, and more!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I had missed the previous season, and I was looking forward to this one! The entire thing is for such a good cause and I think it's a productive way to give back while doing what I love.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical theatre is a unique form of story telling in that it can never truly be repeated. It's live, genuine, and raw. There's no room for editing or auto tune, no camera angles to flatter an actor. It's all there- beautifully sharing a story with an audience so that they carry a change of heart on the way home.

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

Julia Becker was the first theatre director I ever had, and I can't think of anyone to credit more for my love of the arts. I had been a choir kid all of middle school until I decided to audition for a production of "Annie" that she was hosting. I had never auditioned for anything prior. Needless to say, my stage fright was in full effect; I couldn't get through my measly cut of "Tomorrow" without crying. BEYOND embarrassed I fled, and by some miracle of God she decided to put me in anyways. The next three years she taught me to be fearless, and treated me as one of her own. I am forever grateful for her guidance and kindness.

Share a fun fact about yourself! I had spinal fusion surgery in 6th grade, and I can somehow do the worm? It doesn't add up, but I'm not complaining.

