Get to Know LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS' New Seymour, Jeremy Jordan!

Suddenly Jeremy Jordan is standing beside you! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Jeremy Jordan will take over the role of "Seymour" in Little Shop of Horrors on March 17 at The Westside Theatre. To help get you ready to head down to Skid Row, we're looking back at some of Jeremy's most memorable performances, with songs from Newsies, The Last Five Years, Bonnie & Clyde, and more! Check it all out below!

Jeremy told BroadwayWorld exclusively: "I'm thrilled to be joining this fantastic production. Little Shop of Horrors has long been one of my all-time favorite shows, and I can't wait to get started!"

Jeremy most recently starred in Broadway's Waitress and opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative Broadway play, American Son. His other Broadway credits include Newsies (Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk nominations), Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, and Rock of Ages. He has been seen on TV in "Supergirl," "Smash," "The Flash," and "Law and Order: SVU." He also appeared on the films of The Last 5 Years, Joyful Noise, and Newsies. Jeremy can also be heard as the voice of Varian on Disney Channel's animated series, "Tangled."

"Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors with Betsy Wolfe

"She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress

"It's All Coming Back To Me Now" by Celine Dion

"Moving Too Fast" from The Last Five Years

"Santa Fe" from Newsies

"Broadway Here I Come" from Smash

"Bad Idea" from Waitress with Shoshana Bean

"I Heard Your Voice In A Dream" from Smash

"I've Told You Now" by Sam Smith

"The World Will Remember Us" from Bonnie & Clyde

"Let It Go" from Frozen

"Total Eclipse of the Heart"

Disney Medley at Elsie Fest

"Don't Rain On My Parade" from Funny Girl

"The Goodbye Song" from Smash with Carrie Manolakos, Andy Mientus, and Krysta Rodriguez





